Eamonn O’Carroll of Jet O’Carroll’s Bar, William St., Listowel

Predeceased by his father Jet and his mother Peggy.

Sadly missed by his beloved partner Maria, daughter Lisa, sister Mairead, granddaughter Liv, son-in-law Jamie, relatives and a wide circle of great friends.

A private cremation for Eamonn will take place in Lanzarote on Monday 23rd May 2022.

A Memorial Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at a later date.