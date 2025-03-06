Eamonn McGuire of Dooyork House, Racecourse Road, Tralee and formerly Geesala, Co. Mayo and proprietor of the Rover’s Return Bar, Tralee, died peacefully, surrounded by his children, on 6th March 2025, beloved husband of his much missed and much loved wife Kathleen, dear father of Bryan, Eamonn, Patrick & Fiona (Tobin) and brother of the late Sean, Pete, Mary, Norah, Seamus and his twin brother Bernie.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his adored grandchildren P.J., Marykate, Laura, Joshua, Eoin, Eli, Éanna, Conor, Dara & Ailbhe, daughters-in-law Clíona & Maryanne, son-in-law Donnacha, Conor’s mother Sheila, brothers-in-law Michael (Joyce) & Patsy (Joyce), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (9th March) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Eamonn will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ALONE, in Eamonn’s memory (www.alone.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Eamonn’s family would like to thank Riverside Nursing Home for their care of Eamonn in the past year and especially like to acknowledge the wonderful H.S.E. Home Support Carers Team who gave exceptional support prior to Eamonn entering Riverside.