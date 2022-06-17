Eamon O' Connell Knockawaddra, Tralee
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at
11.40 am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. Eamon’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Son Tadhg, father Edward, sisters Sheila and Michaela, brother Aaron, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and friends.
