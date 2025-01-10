Eamon Foran of Ballygrennan, Listowel, passed away at his home on 7th January 2025. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine (née Finucane), his cherished sons Dermot and Kenneth and his sister Peggy (O’Mahony, Asdee).
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kenneth, Aislinn and Fiona, daughter-in-law Pamela, nephews Jerry & Maurice, brother-in-law Noel, sister-in-law Maura, cousins and his wonderful neighbours and friends.
May Eamon’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (12th January) from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Eamon will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please.
Recommended
Healy Raes describe talks with Simon Harris as 'productive'Jan 10, 2025 09:40
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm this Tuesday January 14thJan 10, 2025 08:48
Samaritans in Kerry received more than 25,000 calls in 2024Jan 10, 2025 08:41
Council warns roads in Kerry still dangerous despite the thawJan 10, 2025 08:28
MTU Kerry make Sigerson return this eveningJan 10, 2025 07:58