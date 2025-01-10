Advertisement

Eamon Foran

Jan 10, 2025 09:48 By receptionradiokerry
Eamon Foran of Ballygrennan, Listowel, passed away at his home on 7th January 2025. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine (née Finucane), his cherished sons Dermot and Kenneth and his sister Peggy (O’Mahony, Asdee).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kenneth, Aislinn and Fiona, daughter-in-law Pamela, nephews Jerry & Maurice, brother-in-law Noel, sister-in-law Maura, cousins and his wonderful neighbours and friends.

 

May Eamon’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (12th January) from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Eamon will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

 

Family flowers only, please.

