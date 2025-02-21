Eamon Flynn, The Gate, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick; passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Tuesday, 18th February 2025 Predeceased by his daughter Sarah and son Edmond, his first wife Maura, parents Nell and Jer Flynn, his second wife Vicki and all of his siblings.

Eamon leaves behind his daughters Siobhán, Elaine and their families, sons David, Kevin and John and families in Massachusetts, his seventeen grandchildren and great-grand-daughter, his Mountcollins family, his niece Philomena and his constant companion Timmy O’Connor, and their sons David, Sean and Timothy, Maureen and Bill in Killarney, Gerry andLinda in the UK and their families, and his extended family, his many musician friends, and his wonderful neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Sunday, 23rd February from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass for Eamon will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins, on Monday, 24th February at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla, Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page. Link

Private cremation to follow.

If you would like to donate to Milford Care Centre in memory of Eamon, please use this link.