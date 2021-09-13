Dusan Husar, Cois Coille, Tralee
Reposing at the Fuchsia Room, Hogans Funeral Home Tralee tomorrow Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm
Funeral Cortege arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church Tralee Wednesday morning at 10.30am for 11.00 am Requiem Mass.
Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to John O Rahilly, Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee
