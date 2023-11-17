Dr Miriam McCarthy, Port Road, Killarney / Charleville, Cork
Peacefully, in the company of her family and the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Uwe and dearly loved sister of Barbara, Charles, Una, Anrece, Liam, Donagh and Gemma. Sadly missed by her loving family, her step children Tobi, Lisa and Kyra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, uncle Stephen, relatives, neighbours, her many great friends and her work colleagues and patients. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Maureen and her brother Gerard.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Brighter Communities Worldwide (Kenya) or Palliative Care.
