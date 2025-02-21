Doreen Walsh née Brick, Strand View, Strand Road, Tralee and formerly of Farmersbridge, Tralee; died peacefully on 20th February 2025, beloved wife of the late Denis, dearest mother of Martin and Denise and sister of the late Paddy, Eily, Bridie & Ann.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Dara, Cillian and Sarah, son-in-law Edgar (McGrath), brother-in-law Frank Fitzell, sister-in-law Mary Brick, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Doreen Walsh (nee Brick) will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.