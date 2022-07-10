Doreen Sugrue née Naughton of 52 Connolly Park, Tralee; died peacefully on 8th July 2022, beloved wife of the late Michael (Mickey), daughter of the late Tom and Alice (died April 2022), dearest mother of Bridget, Tina, Timmy, Bernie & Tracey and sister of Anne, Helen, Jeremiah and the late John Joe and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (13th July) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Doreen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital (www.childrenshealth.ie/donate) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace