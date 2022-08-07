Doreen O'Connor née Brosnan, Barness, Cordal, Castleisland and formerly of Knockeenahone, Scartaglen.

Unexpectedly, on August 5th 2022, at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tadgh, her heartbroken family Thomas (T.C.), Paudie, Teddy, Kevin, Sheila and Anita, daughter-in-law Mary Rose, her adored grandchildren Jordan, Leanne, Erin, Ronan, Lorcan, Padraig, Seamus, Colm and Abi, her brother Billy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm, arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.