Doreen O'Connor née Brosnan, Barness, Cordal, Castleisland and formerly of Knockeenahone, Scartaglen.
Unexpectedly, on August 5th 2022, at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tadgh, her heartbroken family Thomas (T.C.), Paudie, Teddy, Kevin, Sheila and Anita, daughter-in-law Mary Rose, her adored grandchildren Jordan, Leanne, Erin, Ronan, Lorcan, Padraig, Seamus, Colm and Abi, her brother Billy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm, arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Recommended
Climate activists stage mass trespass of proposed Shannon LNG site in North KerryAug 7, 2022 17:08
Department applies to dump 200,000 tonnes of dredged material off Dingle coastAug 8, 2022 08:08
Causeway Are County Senior Hurling ChampionsAug 7, 2022 16:08
Around 50 new jobs to be created in FexcoAug 7, 2022 14:08
Hot weather advisory in effect for KerryAug 7, 2022 16:08