Doreen O' Connor née O' Sullivan

Mountlyne, Killorglin

Funeral Details: Reposing Sunday evening from 4.30pm - 6.30pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin .

Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care & The Irish Cancer Society

House Strictly Private Please

Sadly missed by her loving husband Francis, sons Jimmy & John, daughters; Cathriona, Helen, Christina, Ger, Deborah & Angela, sons-in-law; Patsy, Paddy, Gareth & Brendan, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren, her lifelong friend Johanna & close friends & neighbours.