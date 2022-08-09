Advertisement

Doreen Normile née Smith

Aug 11, 2022 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
Doreen Normile née Smith

Doreen Normile née Smith, Dooncaha and Clareview, Tarbert and formerly of Bedfordshire, England, August, 10th 2022 (peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at University Hospital Kerry). Doreen, beloved wife of the late John Normile, and loving mother of Mary, Susan, Jennifer, Seán, P.J., Teresa, James and Mícheál.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Friday evening (August 12th) from 4pm until 6.30pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Saturday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Doreen’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.stmarystarbert.com.

House strictly private, please.

