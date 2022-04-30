Doreen Butler (née O’Connor), Gortnaleaha, Kielduff, Tralee and formerly of Braintree, Essex, UK.

Reposing at Mc Elligotts Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am , Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. Doreen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry . House private please.

Family Information: Doreen – beloved wife of Joe, cherished mother of Julie and Claire, sister of Paddy and the late Maura, Donal and Billy.

Advertisement

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her husband, daughters, grandchildren Maia, Harry, Brooke and Eli, sons-in-law Joe and Paul, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends