Dora O' Grady (née Egan) of Cahermoneen, Tralee and formerly of Carrahane Upper, Ardfert, died peacefully following a short illness on the 21st of December, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Margaret Egan, sister Peggy Egan, and niece Majella Egan.

Dearly loved and deeply missed by her heartbroken family, husband Pat (Paddy), daughter Siobhán, and son in law David, sisters Betty Turner (Tralee) and Mary O' Driscoll (Causeway), brothers Tom Egan (Ardfert) and Brian Egan (Ardfert), brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday the 26th December 2023, from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St Brendan's Church, Ardfert, Co. Kerry on Wednesday afternoon at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Dora will be celebrated at 1.00 pm. (live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry