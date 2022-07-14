Formerly of Ballinakilla Lower, Glenbeigh.

Waking in Brennans Funeral Home this Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Requiem mass for Donie Sheahan will take place at 11am Tuesday in St. James Church, Glenbeigh, followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh.