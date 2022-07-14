Advertisement

Donie Sheahan

Jul 16, 2022 09:07 By receptionradiokerry
Donie Sheahan

Formerly of Ballinakilla Lower, Glenbeigh.

Waking in Brennans Funeral Home this Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Requiem mass for Donie Sheahan will take place at 11am Tuesday in St. James Church, Glenbeigh, followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus