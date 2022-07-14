Formerly of Ballinakilla Lower, Glenbeigh.
Waking in Brennans Funeral Home this Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm.
Requiem mass for Donie Sheahan will take place at 11am Tuesday in St. James Church, Glenbeigh, followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Advertisement
Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh.
Recommended
Gardaí issue parking warning ahead of busy weekend at Kerry's seaside resortsJul 15, 2022 13:07
Several festivals taking place across Kerry this weekendJul 15, 2022 17:07
West Kerry road to close to public traffic on SundayJul 15, 2022 13:07
Gardaí say Limerick road is closed for the foreseeable futureJul 14, 2022 17:07
Local woman named Ladies Day winner at Killarney RacesJul 15, 2022 17:07