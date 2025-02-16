Donie Morgan of Árd Carraig, Caherslee, Tralee, and originally Ennistymon, Co. Clare, (formerly of An Gárda Síochana)

Died peacefully on 15th February 2025, beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Brian, Ciara, Aideen, Donal, Niall, Pat & Steffi.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Darragh, Jack, Doireann, Cian, Orla, Fergal, Harry, Abi, Alex, Charlotte, Bobby, William, Jamie, Millie, Elle & Finn, brothers Joe & Alfie, sister Monica, sons-in-law John, Michael & Brian, daughters-in-law Brenda, Marilyn, Sarah & Laura, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (17th February) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Donie will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Blennerville.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre- Balloonagh, Tralee (https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.