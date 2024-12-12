Donie Doody

Donie passed away peacefully on 12th December 2024.

Beloved husband of Eileen (née Nagle) and dearly loved father of Patrick, Marie, Deirdre and the late baby Eileen. He will be very sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Conall, Darragh, Rían and James, his brother Padraig, sons-in-law Patrick MacSweeny and Tom Melia, sisters-in-law Mary Doody, Eileen Doody and Kathleen Nagle, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues in SIPTU and formerly St. Finan’s Hospital and a wide circle of friends.

Donie is pre-deceased by his brothers John and Séamus.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Monday the 16th of December from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral