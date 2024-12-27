Donie Daffy of Skagh, Croom, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Friday December 27th 2024 in the wonderful and excellent care of all the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Christina (nee Quaid). Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Michael, Shane, Daniel and George, daughters-in-law Rachael and Tanika, adored grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Agnes, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday evening, 29th of December, in the family funeral home in Croom, from 4pm with evening prayers at 7pm

Removal to arrive at St’ Mary’s Church, Croom on Monday afternoon for 1pm, Where the Funeral Mass for Donie Daffy will be celebrated.

Donie will be laid to rest in Reilig Mhuire Croom.

Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed on - churchcamlive.ie/croomparish/