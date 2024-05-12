Donald Mac Donald, 4 Clarin Wood, Shinnagh, Rathmore and formerly of Cornwall and Caithness, Scotland.
On May 11th 2024, peacefully in the attentive care of the staff belonging to Kenmare Community Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Jackie, his sister Christina and his brother-in-law Ronald. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Jean, sister Barbara, sisters-in-law Joan and Maisie, brother-in-law Lewis, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
House strictly private. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, at 12.30 pm on Monday 13th, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Donald's Requiem Mass can be viewed live using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.
