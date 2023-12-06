Donal Reidy, Fiddane, Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry. Unexpectedly on December 5th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, his family John, Denis, Anne, Kathleen and Mark, daughter-in-law Tommasina, Denis's partner Linda, his adored five grandchildren Kaitlyn, Timmy, Róisín, Liam and Isabella, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends most especially those within his own little community of Fiddane, the place and the people that he cherished to his last day. Also remembering today those have have predeceased him, his little infant son Noel, his granddaughter Cara, his son-in-law Bobby, his brother Noel and his three sisters Marie, Anne and Nor.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening (Dec. 8th) from 5pm to 7pm .Removal from his residence at Fiddane Saturday morning at 10;15am arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation at 2pm at the Shannon Crematorium. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation via the online ''Donate '' link below or c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.

Advertisement

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE