Donal O'Leary, Meenagishaugh, Gneeveguilla, and Palmerstown, Dublin
On 30th May 2024, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the dedicated care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Donal, predeceased by his loving parents Daniel and Kathleen and his beloved sister Bernie (Carroll). Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, his brothers Peter, John and Jerry, sisters Anna (O’Leary – Staunton), Eileen (Mitchell), Margaret (Casey), Mary (Culloty) and Patricia (Horgan), sisters-in-law Marie, Martina and John’s partner Nancy, brothers-in-law Jim, John, Mike, James, John-Joe and Willie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Sunday, 02nd June, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. (P51AH96). Requiem Mass for Donal will take place on Monday, 03rd June at 11:30am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.
Donal’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore
