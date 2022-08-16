Donal O'Connor

Lohercannon and formerly of Main Street, Blennerville, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing in the "Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 19th August 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 9.15am on Saturday 20th August, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Special Requests: Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or to the Kerry Cork Link Bus.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Donal O'Connor, Lohercannon and formerly of Main Street Blennerville, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in Rathass Ward, University Hospital Kerry on Monday 15th August 2022, under the care of the excellent staff and palliative care team after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Con and Mary, his sisters Cathy and Nora, his brothers Jimmy, Paul, Johnny and Tommy, his brothers-in-law Seán, Michael, Denis and Seán, his sister-in-law Eileen. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Con, Joan and Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, his daughters-in-law Lynda and Una, his adored grandchildren Sharon, Erica, Lynda, Mark, Isobel and Sophie, his sister Ber (London), sister-in-law Carmel, brother-in-law Doug, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.