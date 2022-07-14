Donal O'Connell, Gransha, Cloghercannon, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, on July 17th 2022. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Nell, sister Irene McElligott and brother Declan.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Kathleen (Casey), sisters Madeline O'Connell and Angela Quinlan (Caherciveen). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law Michael Casey and Paud O'Connell, sister-in-law Joan O'Connell, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the greyhound association.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Day Chapel St. Bernard's Church Abbeydorney on Wednesday 20th from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Bernard's Church Abbeydorney, please click on the link attached St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney , followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.