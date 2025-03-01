Donal McCarthy, of Durban, South Africa and formerly of Dromkerry, Fossa, Killarney.

Donal passed away peacefully on the 27th February 2025 in South Africia. Loving husband of the late Geraldine and cherished father of Cara, Ashling and Niamh. Sadly missed by his grand daughters Aria and Eden, sons-in-law Chris, Don and Grant, his sisters Mary and Martina, brothers Timmy, Owen, Frank and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Florence and his brother Tony.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Donal's funeral will take place in South Africa. A Memorial Mass will take place in Killarney at a later date.