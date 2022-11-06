Donal Mc Carthy, Two Mile School, Killarney and late of Killeen, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of his loving family and the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his family, his beloved wife Bernie, his daughters Linda, Elaine, Louise, Danielle and Caroline and their partners Peter, Stacey, David, Timmy and his late son-in-law David, his cherished grandchildren Sophie, Isla, Elsie, Fiadh, Tomás and Tadhg, brothers and sisters Timmy, Mary, Patrick, Christie, Noreen, John, Sheila, Brendan and Lilian, his mother-in-law Mary O'Donoghue, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. "May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.