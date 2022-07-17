Donal (Donie) O'Sullivan

Donie O ‘Sullivan Knockane, Ballyfinnane Firies
Reposing at Tangneys funeral home, Church Street , Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. A private family requiem mass will be celebrated for Donie on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Carthage Church Kiltallagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh
No flowers please . Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association c/o Tangneys Funeral Home Castleisland.
It is kindly requested that those attending the funeral home on Wednesday evening to please wear a facemask
Sadly missed by his loving wife Jane, his family Dominic, Gráinne, Sarah Jane, John and Maeve, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, his adored grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law in Ireland and Australia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends most especially Holly.
