Donal A. O'Connor, of Monastery Gardens, Church Street, Milltown and formerly of Rathcomane, Ballyhar.

Donal died peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, Seamus and Dora and his brother Liam.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Martha, his children James, Daniel, Lisa and their mother Margaret, grandchildren Aela, Ben, Luke and Killian, his siblings Noel, Sadie, Jim, Desmond, Maireád, Jerry, Kevin, Marie and Fergal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Eamon O'Connor's funeral home Firies on Monday evening from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving at the Sacred Hearts Church, Ballyhar on Tuesday morning at 11:50AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Aglish Cemetery.

Donal’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

st-gertrudes-church - MCN

House strictly private, family only.

Donations are welcome in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry via the following link

www.kerryhospice.com

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.