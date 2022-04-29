Advertisement

Don McLaughlin.

May 1, 2022 09:05 By receptionradiokerry
Don McLaughlin.

Don McLaughlin, Keelohane, Beaufort.

Reposing at his residence Sunday evening from 4pm - 9pm.

Removal Monday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am.   Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Advertisement

Family Information: sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Donna, step daughters Tanya, Melissa & Cathy, grandchildren, brothers Seams, Dermot & Kieran, , sister Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus