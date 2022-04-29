Don McLaughlin, Keelohane, Beaufort.

Reposing at his residence Sunday evening from 4pm - 9pm.

Removal Monday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family Information: sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Donna, step daughters Tanya, Melissa & Cathy, grandchildren, brothers Seams, Dermot & Kieran, , sister Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.