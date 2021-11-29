Dominick Mc Sweeney Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee
Funeral Details: Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning for 10.00AM Requiem Mass, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. Dominick’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie
Donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society.
Enquiries to McElligott's funeral home, Tralee
Family Information: Sons Stephen and Bobby, sister Marie, brother Billy, nieces Celene-Natasha and Kerry-Lee, nephews Martin, Francis and Liam, grandniece Celene-Nicole, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
