Nov 8, 2023 16:09 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of Dolores Harrington

St. Martin's Close, Causeway, Kerry

Dolores Harrington, St. Martin's Close, Causeway and late of Ballinorig, Causeway, Tralee, Co, Kerry, suddenly at University Hospital Kerry on November 5th 2023.

 

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Annie, her brother Robert and her sister Helen.

 

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sisters Kay Meehan (Doon, Tralee) and  Ann O'Connell,  brothers Michael (Bawnboy, Tralee) and Padraig, brothers-in-law Brendan and  Billy, sisters-in-law Norma, Eileen and Helen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

 

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Friday (10th November)  from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway.  Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dolores on Saturday at 11 o'clock, live streamed on the following link  church link , with burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.

 

Family flowers only please.

