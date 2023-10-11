DJ Flaherty, Baltovin, Ardfert, Co. Kerry. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 10th 2023. Predeceased by his sisters Betty Flaherty (Tralee), Madeline Fitzmaurice (Ballybunion) and Madeline's husband Tony. Deeply loved husband of Elizabeth and cherished father of Robert, Tony, Siobhan, DJ, Eilish and Mairead. Sadly missed by his 11 grandchildren, Darragh, Colm, Aoife, Aoibhinn, Kelly, Donagh, Padraig, Eamon, Niamh, Daithí and Íde, sons-in-law Maurice, Nigel and Tim, daughters-in-law Breda and Una and his cousin Denis Flaherty and his family Mary, Michael, Johnny and Kay Flaherty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Thursday, 12th October, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place for DJ on Friday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.