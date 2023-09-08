Diarmuid Walsh, Tullamore, Listowel. Peacefully, on September 7th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Annie, sisters Marie Walsh (Moyvane), Josie McNamara (Ballylongford) and Betty(Tullamore), brothers Eddie and John Joe(Tullamore). Diarmuid will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Diarmuid being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com