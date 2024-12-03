Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Rhodes, Kells.

Peacefully, in St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin. Diarmuid will be sadly missed by his sisters Chrissie, Maureen and Kay, his nephews and nieces and his close friend Joe O'Sullivan. Rest in Peace

Funeral will arrive to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 4th at 11a.m., followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahirciveen.