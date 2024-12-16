Dermot O'Callaghan Junior late of the Fáilte Hotel, Clover Lane, Collage St, Killarney.

Predeceased by his father Dermot and his twin brother Donal. Dermot passed away peacefully after a long illness at his home in Clover Lane surrounded by his heartbroken family on the 15th of December, in the tender care of the palliative care team. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his mother Eileen, much loved son Colm, his partner Carla, brothers Michael, Colm, Paudie, Niall (Botty), sisters-in-law Noreen, Eliza, Carol, Valerie, Kathy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at the Fáilte Hotel, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral cortège for Dermot O’Callaghan [Jnr.] will arrive to St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Tuesday afternoon at 1.45PM for Requiem Mass at 2.00PM. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Dermot’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

https://www.idonate.ie/cause/kerryhospice

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.