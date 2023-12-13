Dermot Jeremiah O'Sullivan, Castledrum, Castlemaine. Dermot passed away peacefully on December 12th 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, following an illness bravely fought. Beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Griffin) and father of Gerard, Joseph, John-Michael, Maura, Karena and Derry. Much missed by his sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren Daragh, Caoilinn, Kiera, Conor, Orla, Cathal, Ashlyn, James & Brandon, Dermot will also be greatly missed by his sister Eileen, brothers Monsignor John & Patrick and all of his extended family, neighbours, carers & friends. Predeceased by his brother Florence and sister Anne.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Friday evening (Dec. 15th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry
House Private Please
Dermot's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
