Dermot Cronin, Ardshanavooley, Killarney, and formerly of Cahir, Aghadoe, (Co Kerry)

Dermot passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Columbanus Nurisng Home on the 17th of March.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of his sons James and David. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Breda and Joan, his much loved grandchildren Dónal and wife Muireann, Emma and partner Davy, Gavin, Dylan, Tara and Ryan, his great-grandchildren Amelia, Liam, Alyssa and Erin, his sisters Maura, Eileen and Noreen, his brother Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Dermot is pre-deceased by his parents Darby and Rita, his brothers Dónal, James, Paul and Michael and his sister Peggy.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday the 18th of March from 7:15pm to 8:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson's Ireland.