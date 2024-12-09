Dererca 'Darkie' Devane née Houlihan

Dererca Devane née Houlihan, fondly known as Darkie, of Castletroy, Limerick and Valentia Island.

Dererca passed away on the 7th of December 2024, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of the superb staff of UHL and her wonderful GP, Dr. Valerie Keating.

Adored wife of Kevin and much loved mother of Sinéad and Des. Devoted grandmother of Katelyn, Dessie, Tiernan and Fionn. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Bridie, brother Pat, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Eimear, her sisters-in-law Kathleen, Marie, Frances and Kate, brothers-in-law Paddy and John, nephews, nieces, many great friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her sister Teresa and brother Joe.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening (8th December) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Monaleen on Monday (9th December) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

House private please.

Advertisement

Dererca's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here