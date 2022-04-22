Advertisement

Apr 23, 2022 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
Derek Freeman, Langford Street, Killorglin and Mangerton House, Upper Lewis road, Killarney.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin on Sunday 24th April from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral will arrive to St. James Church, Killorglin on Monday 25th April for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed on  https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

 Family Information:- 

(PREDECEASED BY HIS PARENTS JIMMY AND PHILOMENA (NEE DODD)

DEEPLY MOURNED BY HIS LOVING FAMILY , MYRA , ROBERT , PATRICK , BRIAN GEMMA AND STELLA , BROTHERS-IN-LAW MIKE (ASHE), AND PETE, SISTERS-IN-LAW LAUREN AND MARY , NEPHEWS , NIECES , GRANDNEPHEWS , GRANDNIECES , EXTENDED FAMILY , NEIGHBOURS AND MANY FRIENDS.

 

