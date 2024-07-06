Dennis Kelly, Lavally, Mallow and formerly of Mill Road, Killarney, who passed away peacefully on July 6th 2024 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family, beloved husband of Mary (nee Sugrue, formerly of Ballinskelligs) and loving father of Lorraine, Shane and Damien.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his sister Maureen, son-in-law Dave, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Vanesha, treasured grandchildren Joshua, Sienna, Conor and Rory, niece Emily, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow (P51 HH61) on Sunday (July 7th) from 6pm followed by Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Mallow.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 8th) at 2pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/mallow.

Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Mallow.

**No flowers please by request, donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund ‘Bringing the good fight to a bad cancer’- https://ocf.ie/make-a-donation/**

‘Ní imithe uainn ach imithe romhainn’

www.oconnellfuneralsmallow.ie