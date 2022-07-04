Denis (Will) Fleming, Milleen, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Beloved husband of the late Sheila and loving father of Billy, Dermot, Nuala and Don. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Trish and Catherine, son-in-law Trevor, his much loved grandchildren Damien, Mark, Cillian, Brendan, Éadaoin, Cormac, Liam, Gearóid and Donald and his great-grandchildren Jack and Ava, his sister Breda, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Marguerite, Billy, Helen, Maura, Donie, Collette and Brendan.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Denis (Will) will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin