The death has occurred of Denis O'Sullivan

Denis V.G. O’Sullivan of “Elden,” Greenville, Listowel and formerly Basin View, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 8th October 2023, in the

presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved husband of Eleanor, dearest father of Trudi, Kelly, Clodagh and Des and brother of Der (Tralee), Anne Cullinane (Cork), Louise Griffin

(Listowel) and the late Gerard (Killarney).

Sadly missed by his grandchildren, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (11th October) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church,

Listowel on Thursday at 11.45am where the Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Private cremation will follow.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the

Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.