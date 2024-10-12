Advertisement

Denis Sugrue

Oct 12, 2024 13:12 By receptionradiokerry
Denis Sugrue

Denis Sugrue, Killoluaig, Portmagee, Co Kerry.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Sunday evening (Oct 13th) from 5-30pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Daniel O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 7-30pm. Requiem mass on Monday morning (Oct 14th)  at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen

Requiem mass will be livestreamed via the following link:   https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family Information:

Denis Sugrue, Killoluaig, Portmagee, Co Kerry passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct 10th 2024. Predeceased by his parents Breda & Bob Sugrue. Sadly missed by his sisters Kitty Sugrue & Mary Wren, brother-in-law Tony Wren, nephews Anthony (Beverly) and Damien (Diana), grandnieces Sophia & Leanna & grandnephew Liam, extended family members & cherished friends.

Advertisement

May Denis rest in peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus