Denis Sugrue, Killoluaig, Portmagee, Co Kerry.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Sunday evening (Oct 13th) from 5-30pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Daniel O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 7-30pm. Requiem mass on Monday morning (Oct 14th) at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen

Requiem mass will be livestreamed via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family Information:

Denis Sugrue, Killoluaig, Portmagee, Co Kerry passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct 10th 2024. Predeceased by his parents Breda & Bob Sugrue. Sadly missed by his sisters Kitty Sugrue & Mary Wren, brother-in-law Tony Wren, nephews Anthony (Beverly) and Damien (Diana), grandnieces Sophia & Leanna & grandnephew Liam, extended family members & cherished friends.

May Denis rest in peace