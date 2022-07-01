Denis Slattery of Pinure, Doon, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (3rd July) from 5.30 to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House private please.

Devoted husband of Margaret, dear father of Elma, Ted & Pádraig, and brother of Anthony, Nora (McElligott) and the late Patrick.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Iarlaith & Aisling, son-in-law Ciarán, daughter-in-law Niamh, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.