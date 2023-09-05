Denis P. Moynihan of Brú na Sinsear, Rathmore and formerly Dromadeesirt, Killarney, and Dublin 9, died peacefully, on 4th September 2023, beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Michael (Scart, Farranfore), Mary (Ballymacelligott), Denis (Dublin) and Helena (Dublin), brother of Val (Rathmore), sister Sr. Loreto (California), and the late John, Con and Ann.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, Orla, Fionn, Michael, Noah & Oisín, son-in-law Ron van der Noll, daughter-in-law Christine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathmore on Friday (8th September) from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

(streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie). Interment afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace.