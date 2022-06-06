Denis O'Reilly, Callinafercy, Milltown and formerly of Shanacloon, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.
Denis passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Tess and much loved father of; Brendan, Kathríona, Hugh, Evelyn, Jerry, Michael, Margaret, Brian, David & Padraig. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren; James, April, Kate & Amira, sisters Margaret & Maureen, brothers John & Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Nell & Siobhán. Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (June 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown Friday (June 10th) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Recommended
Shannon Foynes Port signs agreement with world leader in offshore windJun 7, 2022 17:06
N22 open as normal after boat capsized onto roadJun 7, 2022 13:06
20 clean-ups taking place in Kerry for World Ocean DayJun 7, 2022 17:06
Kerry Championship ties confirmed for SaturdayJun 6, 2022 14:06
Kerry records highest Covid-19 incidence rateJun 7, 2022 13:06