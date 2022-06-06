Denis O'Reilly, Callinafercy, Milltown and formerly of Shanacloon, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Denis passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Tess and much loved father of; Brendan, Kathríona, Hugh, Evelyn, Jerry, Michael, Margaret, Brian, David & Padraig. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren; James, April, Kate & Amira, sisters Margaret & Maureen, brothers John & Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Nell & Siobhán. Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (June 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown Friday (June 10th) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry