Denis O’Connell, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Brosna passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Monday, 5th February 2024. Denis is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mariya, his family and friends. Rest In Peace
Requiem Mass on Thursday, 8th February, at 11.00 a.m. in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna, followed by private cremation. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Please click on this link. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
