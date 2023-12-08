Advertisement

Dec 8, 2023 12:51 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

DENIS O'CALLAGHAN

Clash Cross, Tralee, Kerry / Abbeydorney, Kerry

Clash Cross, Tralee and formerly of Killahan, Abbeydorney.

Denis passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Kerry.

Pre-deceased by his parents John and Doreen.

Beloved husband of Rose and cherished father of Clive and Ciara.

 

Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, son, daughter, his adored and much cherished grandchild Ronan, brothers Jimmy, Michael and Johnny, sisters Noreen, Margaret and Siobhan, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Carole and her daughter Ria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

 

May He Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday [December 10th] from 5.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass for Denis will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry

via McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee

