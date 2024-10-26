Advertisement

Denis Murphy

Oct 27, 2024 08:47 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of Denis Murphy of Portmagee, on the 26th of October 2024.

Denis beloved husband of Helen and loving father of Dawn & Austin, son in law Mick and daughter in law Joanna. Grandchildren Sian, Neve, Caitlin, Molly & Jack.

Will be sadly missed by his family, his brother Vincent, sisters Mary Margaret & Noreen. Sisters in law & brothers in law, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by his Parents Molly & Michael Murphy, Brothers Leo & Patie James, & Sister Bridgie & Nephew Mark Keating.

 

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

 

Remains reposing at Daly’s Funeral home, Caherciveen. Co.Kerry Monday the 28th of October 2024 from 6-8pm arriving to St Patrick’s Church Portmagee Monday at 8:30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 29th of October 2024 at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee Burial afterwards in Portmagee Cemetery. Family Flowers only.

 

The mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

