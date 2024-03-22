Denis Murphy of Kilderry, Milltown, passed away suddenly on March 22nd 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Sorely missed by his heartbroken wife Joan, his children Fiona, Denis, Lorraine & Amanda, sons-in-law James & John, daughter-in-law Nina, dearly loved grandchildren; Ryan, Nicole, Naomi, Luke, Mia & Caiden, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Sunday evening (March 24th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown. Requiem Mass Monday afternoon (March 25th) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart