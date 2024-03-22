Denis Murphy of Kilderry, Milltown, passed away suddenly on March 22nd 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Sorely missed by his heartbroken wife Joan, his children Fiona, Denis, Lorraine & Amanda, sons-in-law James & John, daughter-in-law Nina, dearly loved grandchildren; Ryan, Nicole, Naomi, Luke, Mia & Caiden, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Sunday evening (March 24th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown. Requiem Mass Monday afternoon (March 25th) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
