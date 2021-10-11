Denis Moynihan, Shinnagh, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at his home this Wednesday 13th October for Family and Friends from 5:30pm to 7:30p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 14th October at St Joseph’s Church Rathmore at 11:30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% in accordance with Government guidelines. Denis’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie
Denis' Funeral Cortege will leave his home on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. passing through Rathmore Village to St Joseph’s Church Rathmore for his requiem Mass.
Family Information: Denis, beloved husband of the late Mary, and brother of the late Jeremiah, Noel and Paud (Leixlip), and brother-in-law of the late Nancy (Moynihan) Ted (Costello). Sadly missed by his loving family sister Joan (Costello, sisters-in-law Maureen (Moynihan) and Eileen (Moynihan, Leixlip), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours and his many friends.
